REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Heroes

Las Vegas officer adopts ‘JetBlue’ after responding when dog was abandoned at airport

LVMPD Officer Skeeter Black responded when “JetBlue” was abandoned; Black ensured the pup received care and later completed the adoption through Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas

February 23, 2026 11:57 AM • 
Joanna Putman
637187229_1341216498050271_1334541260501996521_n.jpg
1 of 6:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

637132405_1341216288050292_810969649471944545_n.jpg
2 of 6:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

640124500_1341216364716951_3229090107313765043_n.jpg
3 of 6:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

637816574_1341216294716958_2091323708836349338_n.jpg
4 of 6:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

637241403_1341216561383598_8464017790008652005_n.jpg
5 of 6:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

636878927_1341216291383625_756449473153114000_n.jpg
6 of 6:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas police officer has adopted JetBlue, a 2-year-old golden doodle/mini poodle mix who was abandoned near a ticket counter in the Las Vegas airport, KSNV reported.

Officer Skeeter Black, a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, responded when JetBlue was found tied to a baggage sizer inside the airport on Feb. 2. Moved by the dog’s situation, Black ensured he received care and later completed the adoption through Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

“We’re very excited to add him to our family. We’re gonna enjoy him. He’s gonna be very much loved,” Black said during a brief appearance at the adoption announcement before returning to duty.

Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas said JetBlue’s original owner was contacted and given 10 days to reclaim him, but ended the call and did not follow up. The nonprofit described Black as a “hero” and called the adoption “a story of compassion, accountability, and a hero stepping forward for a dog who deserved better.”

JetBlue now lives with Black and his family as part of their forever home.

Black was previously recognized for his role in stopping a mass shooter at an LVAC gym in May 2025, according to the report.

Trending
Davis
Officer Down
N.C. trooper killed in single-vehicle crash on duty
Master Trooper Stien Davis had served with the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more than 10 years; he was assigned to Troop B, District 7 in Robeson County
February 23, 2026 08:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
ChatGPT Image Feb 20, 2026, 02_03_50 PM.png
Police Recruitment
‘It’s not like the movies': Officers share what rookies often misunderstand
From paperwork to people skills, seasoned cops offer hard-earned advice for the next generation
February 23, 2026 12:54 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
US-NEWS-911-DISPATCHER-CELEBRATED-FOR-HELPING-1-EXT.jpg
911 and Dispatch
Pa. dispatcher celebrated for helping armed man with dementia safely surrender to police
A woman called 911 after her husband pointed a gun at her; on the other end was Kelly Prentice, communications manager for Northampton County, who put her de-escalation training into action
February 22, 2026 07:00 AM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (5).png
K-9
Colo. K-9 punched by DUI suspect returns to work after recovery
K-9 Nazar was deployed after the suspect resisted and a TASER deployment was ineffective; during the apprehension, the suspect punched the dog and compressed his neck
February 22, 2026 07:00 AM
Company News
speakers.png
Continuing Education & Criminal Justice Programs
Transitioning to the rank of lieutenant: A roadmap for aspiring leaders
To help aspiring leaders navigate this career milestone, a panel of veteran law enforcement leaders will convene for a live webinar and panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 2 P.M. PDT
February 16, 2026 03:55 PM

Off Duty Police Heroes
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com