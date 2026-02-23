Las Vegas officer adopts ‘JetBlue’ after responding when dog was abandoned at airport

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas police officer has adopted JetBlue, a 2-year-old golden doodle/mini poodle mix who was abandoned near a ticket counter in the Las Vegas airport, KSNV reported.

Officer Skeeter Black, a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, responded when JetBlue was found tied to a baggage sizer inside the airport on Feb. 2. Moved by the dog’s situation, Black ensured he received care and later completed the adoption through Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

“We’re very excited to add him to our family. We’re gonna enjoy him. He’s gonna be very much loved,” Black said during a brief appearance at the adoption announcement before returning to duty.

Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas said JetBlue’s original owner was contacted and given 10 days to reclaim him, but ended the call and did not follow up. The nonprofit described Black as a “hero” and called the adoption “a story of compassion, accountability, and a hero stepping forward for a dog who deserved better.”

JetBlue now lives with Black and his family as part of their forever home.

Black was previously recognized for his role in stopping a mass shooter at an LVAC gym in May 2025, according to the report.