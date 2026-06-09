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The Supervisor’s Dilemma: He still sees you as his partner

When a former squadmate expects an exception, the entire shift is watching what happens next

June 09, 2026 11:09 AM • 
Lieutenant Sean M. Carroll (ret.)
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Promotion changes the relationship — but it shouldn’t change the standard.

Image/A.I.O. Leadership

Editor’s note: If you’ve spent any time in a supervisory role, you’ve had that moment — the one no one trained you for. That’s the idea behind “The Supervisor’s Dilemma.” We’re digging into real situations supervisors face and how to handle them when there’s no easy answer. Got a scenario you’ve dealt with — or are dealing with now? Email us the details. It might be the next one we break down.

Six months ago, you and Doyle worked the same squad. Same calls. Same bad coffee. Same gallows humor at 3 a.m. He covered you. You covered him. Then you got promoted. Now he reports to you.

For a while, it’s fine. Then the moment arrives when you have to correct him. You pull him aside. But before you finish the sentence, he grins and says, “Come on, man. It’s me.”

The whole squad is watching. What you do next tells them exactly what kind of boss you are. What do you do?

Why it’s challenging

Nobody warns you that the promotion you celebrated is also a small funeral. The friendships that got you through your worst nights won’t survive the promotion unchanged. Pretend they will, and you’ve made the first mistake newly promoted supervisors make.

Newly promoted supervisors break one of two ways.

Some overcorrect. They go cold. They pull rank. They bark orders — desperate to prove the friendship won’t cloud their judgment. The squad reads it as insecurity. The friends feel betrayed.

Others undercorrect. They let the buddies slide to keep the peace. Within a month, the whole shift knows the fastest way around accountability is to be your friend.

Both of those tactics produce the same result, though — a supervisor that nobody respects.

What this moment demands from you

Have the conversation before you need it

Sit your former peers down early — before the first real correction. Say it plain: “Our friendship matters to me. It’s not going anywhere. But I have a job now. Sometimes that job means telling you something you don’t want to hear. When I do, it’s not personal. It’s not me forgetting who you are. It’s me doing what I was promoted to do. And if you respect me — and our friendship — you won’t put me in a tough spot by expecting special treatment.” Say it out loud, and you take the ambush out of the first hard moment.

Be the same person to everyone

The fastest way to destroy a squad is to play favorites. Your buddies shouldn’t get a softer standard. They don’t get a harder one either, just to prove a point. One standard. The officer you love, the officer you can’t stand — same line, every time. That’s not coldness. That’s fairness.

When the moment comes, hold the line

He grins, “Come on, it’s me.” You answer without flinching: “It’s exactly because it’s you that I’m telling you straight.” It’s a sign of respect. Correct him warmly. Stay his friend. Just never let the rules become negotiable.

The takeaway

You’ll lose something in the promotion. That easy, peer-level closeness — some of it is gone. Make peace with that fast. You’ll lead better for it. But you don’t lose the people. The friendship evolves with the rank.

The best supervisors don’t choose between being a good friend and being a good boss. They redraw the friendship on new terms — honest, fair, strong enough to survive a hard conversation.

Your friends don’t need you to stay their buddy. They need you to become a leader they’re proud they helped create.

Wear the rank like you earned it. Because you did.

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Lieutenant Sean M. Carroll (ret.)
Lieutenant Sean M. Carroll (ret.)
Lieutenant Sean M. Carroll, MS, is a Marine Corps veteran and retired Providence (RI) Police Department Lieutenant and Commanding Officer with over 30 years of operational leadership experience. He is the founder of A.I.O. Leadership, LLC, an FBINAA Leadership Instructor, an IADLEST National Certified Instructor (INCI), and an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Roger Williams University’s Justice System Training & Research Institute. His book, A.I.O. Leadership for Law Enforcement: The Proven System That Forges Leaders who Adapt, Improvise and Overcome, maps the 11 Fatal Flaws most likely to derail supervisors and expose agencies to liability. Find yours at AIOLeadership.com.