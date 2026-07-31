Simon Sinek: Culture change is more than an initiative, it’s a lifestyle

This article is excerpted from 26 on 2026: A Police Leadership Playbook, a collection of leadership insights from 26 law enforcement leaders and thought leaders. Download the complete publication here.

By Simon Sinek

Almost every leader in policing will, at some point, discover a simple truth: culture isn’t the posters on the wall or the slogans on a website. Culture is the way your people feel when they show up to serve. Culture lives in the habits that your people repeat, the stories they tell and the standards they hold when no one is watching. The best cultures are built with clear intention. If not, a culture will still form, but it will form around the loudest voices or the biggest personalities. And if that happens, you usually get a culture you don’t really want.

In policing, culture has always been our greatest competitive advantage. It’s also our greatest vulnerability. Agencies with strong, healthy cultures can weather almost any crisis. Agencies without them struggle during even routine challenges. The difference isn’t technology or tactics. It’s leadership.

Aspiring leaders often ask where to begin. The answer is deceptively simple. Start with purpose. Policing exists to protect the vulnerable from harm. Every tradition we preserve, every policy we write, and every norm we reinforce should move us closer to that mission. Purpose gives people a reason to care. Culture turns that reason into behavior.

Second, create an environment where trust can grow. In “The Infinite Game,” I remind leaders that the highest performing teams, from oil rigs to Navy SEALs, are the ones where people feel safe enough to say, “I need help” or “I made a mistake.”

That level of honesty is rare in policing, not because officers or deputies lack courage, but because many cultures have taught them that vulnerability is dangerous. Leaders must flip that script. The courage to speak up is just that — courageous. It’s professionalism.

Third, model the behavior you want multiplied. Culture scales from the top. If you want humility, live it. If you want accountability, show it. If you want empathy, practice it. Leaders set the tone, and the tone becomes the standard.

Finally, remember that culture change is like exercise or nutrition — it’s more than an initiative, it’s a lifestyle. It requires patience, repetition and a long view. The agencies that succeed are the ones whose leaders choose progress over perfection and people over optics.

The future of policing will belong to those who build cultures rooted in service, trust and humanity. For every aspiring leader reading this, you don’t need a title to start shaping that future. You only need the willingness to lead with heart and the humility to keep learning. Be the leader you wish you had and help build the culture you want to work in. Build it on purpose.

About the author

Simon Sinek studies the people and organizations that create lasting impact and the conditions in which individuals perform at their best. Best known for his TED Talk on the concept of WHY, viewed more than 60 million times, Simon is the author of bestselling books including “Start with WHY,” “Leaders Eat Last” and “The Infinite Game.” In 2021, he founded The Curve with active-duty police chiefs and sheriffs from across the country to inspire early-adopter leaders in policing and help them modernize leadership culture from within. Learn more at The Curve: Leadership Resource Library.