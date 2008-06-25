LaCrosse Footwear Receives $3 Million Order from the United States Marine Corps

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. (Nasdaq:BOOT), a leading provider of branded work and outdoor footwear for expert users, announced today its Danner® subsidiary received a $3 million delivery order as part of the Mountain Cold Weather Boot contract awarded by the United States Marine Corps in 2006.

Danner will supply the U.S. Marines with 19,000 pairs of the Mountain Cold Weather Boot in several shipments in the second half of 2008. To date, this is the largest delivery order related to the 2006 contract. The Mountain Cold Weather Boot is produced in the Company’s ISO 9001-2000 certified manufacturing facility located in Portland, Ore.

“Danner is known for building exceptional footwear for more than 75 years,” said Joseph P. Schneider, president and CEO of LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. “The Marines depend on us to deliver quality footwear, outstanding customer service and on-time delivery. We’re proud to support the dedicated men and women in uniform with premium performance footwear.”

Danner provides performance footwear built to meet the demands and specific requirements for multiple branches of the Armed Forces. Military Danner products are available through retail, at Exchange stores on U.S. Marine Corps, Army and Air Force military bases, and on Danner’s Web site (www.danner.com).

About LaCrosse Footwear, Inc.

LaCrosse Footwear, Inc. is a leading developer and marketer of branded, premium and innovative footwear for expert work and outdoor users. The Company’s trusted Danner® and LaCrosse® brands are distributed domestically through a nationwide network of specialty retailers and distributors, and internationally through distributors and retailers in Asia, Europe and Canada. Work customers include people in law enforcement, agriculture, firefighting, construction, industry, military services and other occupations that need high-performance and protective footwear as a critical tool for the job. Outdoor customers include people active in hunting, outdoor cross training, hiking and other outdoor recreational activities. For more information about LaCrosse Footwear products, please visit our Internet websites at www.lacrossefootwear.com and www.danner.com. For additional investor information, see our corporate Web site at www.lacrossefootwearinc.com.