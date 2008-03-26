HAIX Announces the Release of the Kentucky

Lexington, KY- HAIX®, a leading manufacturer of high quality fire fighting, rescue, and law enforcement footwear, announces the release of the Kentucky to its law enforcement footwear line up. The Kentucky is the first brown leather boot to be officially added to the HAIX family of products.



The 6” Kentucky is constructed with hydrophobic, breathable, oiled nubuck leather and a GORE-TEX® liner that is highly abrasion resistant, waterproof, and provides optimal climate comfort all year long. The built in Arch Support System ensures superior foot support and shock absorption with an improved heel and arch design that cradles the foot securely and allows for increased comfort and range of motion. The lightweight impact absorbing sole, which is oil and gasoline resistant as well as non-marking, provides outstanding walking characteristics. The Kentucky, with its sporty appearance and brown nu buck leather, provides a new alternative of choice for HAIX® customers.

About HAIX®:

HAIX® is a producer of functional and innovative footwear. Our high-tech products fulfill the highest requirements regarding function, quality and design. HAIX® is committed to providing the market with the best footwear for the fire services, rescue and law enforcement industries. HAIX® is quality from Germany.

