HAIX Introduces the New Airpower P7 Mid

Lexington, KY—HAIX® North America, the North American subsidiary of HAIX® Schuhe, a leading manufacturer of high quality law enforcement, fire fighting, and rescue footwear, announces the release of the new Airpower® P7 Mid to its law enforcement footwear line up.

The Airpower® P7 Mid is the all leather 6” version of the Airpower® P7 High boot introduced in the summer of 2007. The Airpower® P7 Mid features the HAIX® Arch Support System, the HAIX® Climate System, and breathable leather in a waterproof GORETEX®-lined boot. Designed as a quick lacing tactical/patrol boot, the Airpower® P7 Mid has an aggressive tread design which is also non-skid, non-marking, fuel and oil resistant, and anti-static. The Airpower® P7 Mid is a fitting compliment to the current line up of quality HAIX® products.

About HAIX®

HAIX® is a producer of functional and innovative footwear. Our high-tech products fulfill the highest requirements regarding function, quality and design. HAIX® is committed to providing the market with the best footwear for the law enforcement, fire service, and rescue industries. HAIX® is quality from Germany.