GT Distributors Announces 40th Anniversary Celebration

AUSTIN, Texas — GT Distributors Inc is pleased to announce 2012 marks its 40th anniversary as a premier supplier to America’s public safety professionals. Commemorating the four-decade milestone, GT Distributors is featuring special offers and ‘sure shot’ savings on hundreds of name brand products throughout the year, plus exciting 40th Anniversary Celebrations at its retail locations in Dallas; Austin, Texas; and Rossville, Ga.

A family-run business since 1972, GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of quality public safety and tactical equipment, featuring more then 500 brand names including Glock, Federal Cartridge, Taser International, Under Armour, Magpul, 5.11 Tactical, Sig Sauer, Safariland, Whelend, Streamlight, Gun Vault, EOTech, Bushmaster, Elbeco, ASP, Blackhawk, Colt, Springfield Armory, and many others.

“We’re very excited to celebrate 40 years as one of the nation’s leading suppliers of law enforcement, military, fire and public safety equipment,” says Jim Orr, president of GT Distributors. “Working with our brave first responders and providing them with the highest-quality equipment for four decades has been an rewarding experience for me, my family and all of us at GT Distributors. So, this year’s anniversary means much more to us than ‘just a series of sales events’; it’s our chance to show our support to the heroic men and women who put their lives on the line every day.”

GT Distributors’ corporate headquarters, national distribution center and call center is located in Austin, Texas. GT has more than 100 employees including road sales team covering 11 states. Over the years, GT has been fortunate to receive recognition and awards, including Glock Perfection Award, Bushmaster #1 Law Enforcement Distributor Award, Sig Sauer Public Safety Sales Center of the Year Award and the SafariLand #1 Law Enforcement Distributor Award. GT Distributors is also an official distributor for Glock in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas and holds a GSA Contract Schedule.

