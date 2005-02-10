Thorogood New Commando II Deuce Doubles Comfort and Wear

Merrill, Wisc. - Thorogood’s best selling tactical boot just got better. Commando II “The Deuce” has been re-engineered with twice the comfort and performance features.

Two EVA sole inserts provide maximum shock absorption. Dual-density rubber outsoles deliver traction and extended wear. Dual-density polyurethane inserts provide cushion and promote airflow, while two-zone lining wicks perspiration away. A double padded leather collar ensures further comfort, with two row stitching for added strength.

For more information on the Commando Deuce, call 1-800-826-0002.

Thorogood leads the industry in fire, rescue, uniform and safety footwear. For more information or to find the Thorogood dealer nearest you, call 1-800-826-0002 or visit www.weinbrennerusa.com.