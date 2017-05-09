Colo. department receives personal safety grant

By Chhun Sun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The Police Foundation of Colorado Springs will provide 55 city police officers with new tactical vest packages during a presentation at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Penrose House.

The foundation is working to equip the entire Police Department with gear to protect officers in active shooter/riot situations. The foundation donated $55,000 to Shield616, a local nonprofit and equipment provider that supports law enforcement agencies.

Last month, the foundation announced it had supplied more than 300 officers with the kits and expected to qualify for a $100,000 grant to help equip at least 375 more.

