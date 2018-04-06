Texas PD receives next-generation body armor

San Angelo Standard Times

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police officers will have the protection of rifle-resistant body armor thanks to a $98,938 grant from the Criminal Justice Division of the Governor’s Office, according to a news release.

The grant was made possible by the 85th Texas Legislature’s Senate Bill 12, which created funding for Level IV vests to law enforcement agencies throughout Texas.

With the nationwide increase in active-shooter events and officer ambushes, these level IV vests will provide a level of protection that earlier vests could not match, a press release stated.

