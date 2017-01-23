Armor Express wins approximately $2 million in new international contracts

CENTRAL LAKE, Mich. — Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (“Armor Express”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor solutions, announced today that the Company has secured more than $2 million in new and add-on contracts from two international law enforcement customers, namely the Jamaican Constabulary Force and a large municipal police agency in Jalisco, Mexico.

The first award disclosed is with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (“JCF”), a long-standing Armor Express customer. The Company has been supplying the JCF with both soft and hard armor solutions, most recently for its FMS armor system with Level IIIA ballistics, along with ballistic helmets. Trusted by the U.S. Army Military Police, the FMS IIIA is a high-performing, cost-effective armor system. The armor is a universal package for robust wear by officers and agents, providing ground-breaking stopping power in a lightweight ballistic offering. The Company has received an additional order from the JCF for both armor systems and helmets and intends to begin production in the first quarter of 2017.

The second award is for a new customer – a large municipal police department in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Armor Express will be providing its FMS Level IIIA ballistic system with requisite carrier, along with Level IV single and multi-curve hard armor plates. The system provided has been customized to support this customer’s specific performance requirements, and production is slated to begin later this month.

“These latest awards are another testament to the quality of our products and the market’s trust in our proven solutions,” stated Clint Bennett, International Sales Manager at Armor Express. “With only about two weeks into the first quarter of 2017, we’re very excited about the new opportunities to service our law enforcement men and women in Jamaica and Mexico with the most innovative soft and hard armor solutions available. Our Company is committed to servicing the needs of domestic and federal law enforcement, while continuing to expand its reach to America’s allies. In particular, our strategy to expand throughout Latin America and the Caribbean is coming to fruition and the Mexico contract represents our first in Central America. Additionally, our recent German SK1 certification provides us with new opportunities to expand throughout Europe. This is an exciting time to be part of the Armor Express team and I look forward to working more closely with end-users and our distribution partners around the world.”

“Armor Express remains committed to producing the most innovative protective solutions in the industry, and this commitment is driven by one thing – saving lives. To that end, a Jamaican Constabulary Police Officer was recently involved in an incident in which his Armor Express FMS body armor absorbed at least one round, ultimately saving his life. There is no better feeling than knowing our solutions make the ultimate difference between life and death. We are grateful to have the opportunity to partner with the JCF and equally excited about our expansion in Mexico. Keeping our servicemen and women safe, whether at home or abroad, is our #1 priority,” said Matt Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Armor Express.

About Armor Express

Armor Express is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor systems. Founded in 2005, the Company has grown to become one of the largest providers of soft and hard armor products and accessories, serving the domestic and Federal law enforcement market, U.S Military and America’s allies around the world. Through its strategic partnerships with technology innovators and its unwavering commitment to advance research & development, the Company’s customers benefit from state-of-the-art protective solutions and best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.armorexpress.com.