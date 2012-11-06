PROTECH Tactical Introduces New R2S System for Ballistic Helmets

New R2S System Compatible with ACH/Warrior Style Helmets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Safariland, LLC announced today the launch of the new R2S™ System (Ratchet Retention Suspension System) for PROTECH® ballistic helmets. Utilizing proven retention technology from the construction and industrial safety industries, the R2S System tightens and conforms to the wearer’s head for optimum comfort with a simple twist of the easyto- grip knob located at the base of the helmet, ensuring a secure fit for any head size.

“PROTECH Tactical developed the R2S System to offer the helmet wearer added stability while providing a comfortable and secure fit,” said Dan McNeil, Director of Category Management for PROTECH Tactical Armor.

The R2S System combines the mesh-crown suspension system used in PROTECH ballistic helmets along with the R2S retention technology. The mesh crown system comprises a fourpoint, height-adjustable floating pad in the front of the helmet with a chin strap. This new design enables the user to easily tighten or loosen the helmet to keep it secured to the wearer’s head for a customizable fit. The result is a helmet that easily adjusts to each individual wearer’s head for excellent comfort.

The R2S System is compatible with the PROTECH Delta™ 4 family of ballistic helmets or any large ACH/Warrior style helmet with a 4-bolt pattern and can be easily installed as a replacement for existing suspension systems. The R2S System also incorporates 360° of comfort foam, moisture-wicking pads including a removable nape pad for added comfort and stability.

The PROTECH R2S System is available now. For more information on the R2S System or any other tactical armor offerings visit: www.protechtactical.com.

