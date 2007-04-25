QUANTUM ARMOR with EZ MESH CARRIER, OUTSTANDING PROTECTION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE

Central Lake, MI– Armor Express is once again expanding its outstanding product line with the introduction of QUANTUM body armor. “We are very excited about launching Quantum armor”, says Armor Express President, Matt Davis. “We believe it provides superior performance at an excellent value.”

This 100% Aramid body armor meets NIJ 0101.04/2005 interim requirements. With a level II weight of 1.05 lbs per square ft. and a thickness of .25 inches, Quantum is easily comparable with many of the more expensive brands.

The EZmesh carrier was designed to compliment QUANTUM armor. This durable carrier features a poly-cotton outer shell with a mesh lining. Wearers will enjoy long-lasting comfort and durability with the EZmesh carrier.

Armor Express, located in Central Lake, Michigan provides superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service.