Recent rash of Police fatalities revamps TenCate Advanced Armor’s Plate Up, America! Campaign

Campaign aims to bring hard-body armor to Law Enforcement nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – TenCate Advanced Armor (TCAA) renewed its pledge to protect the nation’s law enforcement community through the Plate Up, America! campaign. Sparked by the recent increase in highly publicized active shooter incidents in the United States, the campaign’s primary goal is to equip all law enforcement and first responders with enhanced rifle threat protection.

“Law enforcement officers are often first on the scene for active shooter incidents and require protection from high-caliber weapons that standard soft body armor simply cannot provide,” said Michael Haynes, Plate Up, America spokesman. “Our advanced armor bridges the gap between soft armor which is designed to protect against common hand gun threats and the ever increasing use of high power rifle threats.”

Launched last year, the campaign provides a platform for officers, their families and concerned citizens to take an active role in lobbying local governments and police precincts to provide funding for the appropriate life-saving armor.

“Now, more than ever, there is a need to protect and serve those who protect and serve us,” said Haynes. “By partnering with city administrations, precincts, law enforcement officers and their families, as well as concerned citizens and other industry leaders, we are confident the Plate Up, America campaign can reverse the alarming trend in police fatalities.” To learn more about Plate Up, America! or to sign the petition advocating for necessary funding for law enforcement hard body armor, visit plateupamerica.com.

About TenCate Advanced Armor

TenCate Advanced Armor (TCAA) is one of the oldest and most respected manufacturers of hard body armor plates. The company has provided armor for conflict zones, security operations and policing duties worldwide. TCAA provides custom armor specific to each customer’s needs according to weight, height, protection level and cost while remaining lightweight with high maneuverability. To learn more about TCAA or the company’s products, please visit tencate.com.