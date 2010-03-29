U.S. Armor Announces National Sales Director

U.S. Armor Corporation takes great pride in announcing the appointment of Ms. Jana Sturgeon to the position of National Sales Director, where she will provide the critical interface and marketing support functions between our manufacturing operations and our key Dealers and Regional Sales Coordinators.

She also will be drawing upon her vast marketing background to provide a coordinated, broadband approach to state & local RFP, RFQ and Bid Response submissions, State Contract Price Agreements and to managing multiple-source sales lead follow-ups. Additionally, she will be developing, implementing and operating new incentivizing programs to stimulate new customer acquisition and enhance existing customer retention, further engaging our retail Dealers. She will be based at U.S. Armor’s headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in Cerritos, CA and can be reached at (562) 204-4240 or through email at jana@usarmor.com.

Ms. Sturgeon comes to us from a diverse sales, management and advisory career with national and publicly traded companies representing several well-known financial, manufacturing and consumer products companies. She feeds her alternate passion for public service by working on the Board of Directors for a number of community-based non-profit organizations.

General Manager Georg Olsen said: “Because of the complexity of our industry, Senior Management positions are always challenging to fill. We are very fortunate to be able to attract someone to our team with Jana’s unique skill set, which will clearly put us ahead of the game.” said Georg Olsen, General Manager of U.S. Armor Corporation.

