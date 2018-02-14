Australia’s Victoria Police to deploy 11,000 Axon body cameras backed by evidence.com

Axon announces its second largest order of body-worn cameras

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon Public Safety Australia, a subsidiary of Axon Enterprise, the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced the purchase of 11,000 Axon Body 2 cameras by Victoria Police in Australia. Victoria Police secured a five-year subscription to the Axon cloud solution, Evidence.com, to help store, manage and share data from the body cameras and other digital evidence sources. The order was received in the first quarter of 2018 and will begin shipping in the second quarter of 2018.

Victoria Police will begin a staggered roll-out of the body cameras in April 2018 with the goal of outfitting all front-line police officers with cameras by 2020. The roll-out will commence with an initial pilot at two police stations as part of Victoria Police’s response to the Family Violence Royal Commission. The goal is to capture victim and perpetrator statements of family violence-related crimes more immediately by the first officers responding to the scene. The immediacy of these testimonies could help improve the overall judicial process by reducing the time victims need to spend in court.

“We are thrilled to see Victoria Police transform their agency with the adoption of body-worn camera technology,” says Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith. “We are proud that our investments in our rich hardware and software ecosystem allow us to be able to fulfill large-scale deployments such as this.”

Victoria Police is the latest police force in Australia to join the Axon network, following Queensland Police Service (QPS) and Northern Territory Police. QPS recently conducted a case study on the effects of body-worn cameras on domestic and family violence (DFV) cases. Results showed a 22% projected increase in DFV reporting when first officers responding to the scene were wearing body cameras. For full results of this study, please view: https://vimeo.com/239673451.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps, and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Conducted Electrical Devices offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

- Our Conducted Electrical Devices offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection. At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

- Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools. In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 195,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://au.axon.com/ or by calling (800) 978-2737.

Axon, Axon Body 2, Axon Citizen, the “Axon Delta” logo, Axon Network, Axon Signal Vehicle, and Evidence.com are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit https://au.axon.com/legal All rights reserved.

Follow the Axon brand on Twitter and Facebook.