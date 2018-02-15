Axon announces orders for 12,000 TASER Smart Weapons

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in public safety technology, today announced the receipt of multiple orders for its TASER X26P and TASER X2 Smart Weapons. These orders were received in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 and are expected to have shipped by the end of the first quarter 2018.
“We are dedicated to developing technology that makes the world a safer place and where every officer has the best technology and training to minimize the chances of a deadly encounter,” says Rick Smith, Axon CEO and founder. “We’re greatly encouraged that most of these orders for our life-saving equipment utilized our TASER 60 payment plan that provides a new, simpler alternative for allowing Smart Weapons to be a budgetary line item providing better financial visibility.”
Significant orders were received from the following domestic agencies:
- Allegheny County Police Department (PA): 200 TASER X2 Smart Weapons, TASER 60
- Broward County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 725 X2s, Officer Safety Plan (OSP)
- Dallas-Fort Worth Int’l Airport Police (TX): 150 X2s, TASER 60
- East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department (LA): 200 X26Ps, TASER 60
- Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 180 X2s, TASER 60
- Georgia Department of Community Supervision (GA): 100 X26P Smart Weapons
- Hawaii Police Department (HI): 175 X2s and 175 TASER CAM HD Records, TASER 60
- Henderson Police Department (NV): 425 X26Ps, TASER 60
- Houston Police Department (TX): 600 X2s
- Idaho State Police (ID): 175 X2s, TASER Assurance Plan (TAP)
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IN): 750 X26Ps
- International Order: 497 X2s
- International Order: 439 X26Ps
- International Order: 100 X2s
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (AL): 500 X2s, TASER 60
- Lancaster City Police Department (PA): 150 X26Ps, TASER 60
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 370 X2s
- Lexington Police Department (KY): 154 X2s
- Louisville Metro Police Department (KY): 111 X2s
- Melbourne Police Department (FL): 169 X2s, TASER 60
- Miami-Dade Police Department (FL): 706 X2s
- Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (AL): 140 X26Ps, TASER 60
- New Hampshire State Police (NH): 150 X26Ps
- New York City Police Department (NY): 1105 X26Ps
- New Rochelle Police Department (NY): 110 X2s, TASER 60
- North Richland Hills Police Department (TX): 115 X26Ps, TASER 60
- Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (MI): 100 X2s and 100 TASER CAM Recorders
- Oklahoma City Department (OK): 305 X2s, TASER 60
- Orlando Police Department (FL): 800 X2s, TASER 60
- Overland Park Police Department (KS): 169 X26Ps
- Pima County Sheriff’s Office (AZ): 100 X2s
- San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (CA): 100 X2s
- Seattle Police Department (WA): 120 X2s, TAP
- Suffolk County Police Department (NY): 180 X26Ps
- Texas Department of Public Safety (TX): 125 X2s
- Topeka Police Department (KS): 212 X2s, OSP
- Unnamed Domestic Agency: 900 X2s, TASER 60
- Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office (MI): 197 X2s
- Wilmington Police Department (NC): 150 X26Ps, TASER 60
About the TASER 60
TASER 60 is a 5-year annual payment plan that integrates warranty coverage for an agency’s current TASER Smart Weapons, as well as on-site spares so officers experience zero downtime. The yearly payment plan allows agencies to reliably budget for their TASER CEWs during a 5-year period.
About the Officer Safety Plan (OSP)
Axon’s Officer Safety Plan combines our most popular products into one simple bundled contract. OSP historically included a 5-year term, a Smart Weapon, an initial Axon camera plus two camera upgrades, full warranty, repair and replacement coverage, and unlimited Evidence.com storage. Going forward, OSP will also include Signal Sidearm at pricing of $109 per month per officer.
