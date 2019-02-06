Axon Public Safety Canada announces renewed partnership with Atlantic and Ontario Women in Law Enforcement

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Axon, the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, and its subsidiary Axon Public Safety Canada Inc., today announced a two-year renewal of their partnership with both the Atlantic Women in Law Enforcement and Ontario Women in Law Enforcement organizations.

This partnership is designed to continue supporting their missions to encourage, promote and advance women in law enforcement. The partnership, first announced in 2017, has supported a wide range of activities and events over the past two years. The renewed agreement will support both OWLE and AWLE in their ongoing missions.

“Our partnership with Axon Public Safety Canada has been a resounding success,” says AWLE’s President, Staff Sergeant Carolyn Nichols. “With Axon’s help, we were able to support a wide range of activities including our annual conference. This renewed partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of our ongoing activities in support of women in law enforcement.”

“We could not be happier with our partnership with Axon,” says OWLE’s President, Inspector Lisa Hewison. “In addition to Axon’s support for our various events, their ongoing marketing activities, including their wonderful social media campaign in support of International Women’s Day, Axon has helped OWLE continue to grow and fulfill our mission.”

“Partnering with both OWLE and AWLE has been an absolute joy and success for Axon Public Safety Canada,” says Vishal Dhir, Axon Canada’s Managing Director. “Over the past two years I have come to learn just how important both of these organizations are to law enforcement communities in Canada. I’m very excited that we will be able to continue supporting the efforts of both OWLE and AWLE for the next two years.”

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer’s day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 325,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 211,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://ca.axon.com or by calling 1-(800) 978-2737. Follow Axon on Twitter and Facebook.

About Atlantic Women in Law Enforcement

AWLE are committed to:

Providing an annual forum for training and development;

Promoting teamwork by fostering professional and inter-agency associations;

Encouraging within our memberships by promoting a common understanding of issues surrounding women working in the policing environment; and

Responsibly representing the interests of our (general) membership.

For more about AWLE, click here or follow on Twitter.

About Ontario Women in Law Enforcement

The object of the OWLE is to encourage, promote and advance women in law enforcement and shall include, but shall not be limited to:

Securing proper training for women in the law enforcement profession;

Encouraging the increased role of women in law enforcement;

Assisting in the creation of support groups for women in law enforcement;

Securing recognition of women within the law enforcement profession, and their work; and,

Fostering closer official and personal relationships among women in law enforcement.

For more about OWLE, click here or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.