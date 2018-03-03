Axon reports record revenue of $95 million for Q4 2017 and $344 million for full year 2017; introduces 2018 financial guidance

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in public safety technology, today released the following quarterly update letter to shareholders.

• Record annual revenue of $344 million, up 28% from 2016

• Q4 revenue of $94.7 million, up 15% year-over-year

• Q4 GAAP EPS of ($0.04) includes $8 million tax reform-related charge; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13

• $82 million of cash and short-term investments and zero debt at December 31, 2017

• Completed the largest ever cloud data migration, moving 20 PB of data onto Microsoft’s Azure cloud

• Introduces 2018 financial guidance, including 16%-18% revenue growth and 300-400 basis points of operating margin expansion

Dear shareholders,

Today we are reporting our financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 and we are providing our 2018 outlook.

We’ve just completed a pivotal year where we changed our company name from TASER International to Axon Enterprise (Axon) to better reflect our go-forward mission and made significant investments to drive progress within our four strategic growth areas: 1) TASER conducted electric weapons (CEWs), 2) body-worn cameras and evidence management, 3) Axon Fleet in-car video systems, and 4) Axon Records. We also made investments in our international direct sales strategy and artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

We don’t intend to slow down in 2018. At our Investor & Analyst day in November 2017, we laid out a financial strategy to shift to recurring cash flows, to invest in products and features that expand our total addressable market and to drive profitability through disciplined execution.

This year, we plan to introduce several new products and services and improve upon our existing suite of offerings – which we believe will grow recurring cash flows and increase average revenue per user. We’re also scaling up our offices across the world and cross-pollinating our internal groups to ensure we execute against one vision for Axon. In short, we are focused on disciplined execution and preparing for significant growth across the globe.

Finally, we are driving toward profitability in the Software & Sensors segment and remain committed to expanding total company operating margins, which we address in more detail here.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus, and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer’s day-to-day experience:

In the field - Our Smart Weapons offer a less-lethal intermediate use of force response and our body-worn and in-car cameras collect video evidence to capture the truth of an incident; and our mobile applications enable simple evidence collection.

At the station - Our secure, cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows officers and command staff to manage, review, share and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools.

In the courtroom - Our solutions for prosecutors make collaborating across jurisdictions and agencies easy so that cases can be resolved quickly.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm’s way for all of us. To date, there are more than 187,400 licensed users from around the world and more than 195,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon, Axon Citizen, the “Axon Delta” logo, Axon Insider, Axon Network, Smart Weapons, and ‘Protect Life’ are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.