Axon to unveil next generation TASER weapon and body camera on October 6 at IACP

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that it will unveil a new TASER weapon and body camera at the 125th International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. The announcement will be made at Axon’s 25th Anniversary Party, which will celebrate Axon’s 25 year history of technology innovation in the public safety space. Axon CEO and founder Rick Smith will announce the new products to a sold-out audience of around 3,000 global law enforcement professionals on Saturday, October 6th at the House of Blues, Orlando, Fla.

“Since the launch of our first TASER device, public safety officers have saved more than 200,000 lives from death or serious injury using TASER conducted energy weapons in situations where lethal force could have been used instead,” says Smith. “It has been a privilege to innovate in the public safety space for the last 25 years and we hope these new product launches demonstrate that we’re still just getting started.”

Axon will showcase its new products at the IACP Axon booth, October 7-9. The Axon booth is officially sponsored by FirstNet, built with AT&T – the only nationwide public safety communications platform designed by first responders, for first responders. FirstNet provides a reliable and highly secure connection to the critical information first responders need. At the booth, conference-goers can get hands-on with the TASER weapon along with other new and existing product offerings on the Axon network. Visit Axon’s booth number 1839. Verizon, the voice network used the most by public safety and a leading innovator in public safety communications, is the official sponsor of Axon’s unveiling of the new TASER weapon and body camera products. Verizon operates the nation’s largest and most reliable 4G LTE network. FirstNet and Verizon are both connecting Axon’s wireless product offerings.

To learn more about these product announcements, tune in to www.axon.com/IACP at 9:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 6.

