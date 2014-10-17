Cookeville, TN Police Department Selects Digital Ally’s Patented VuLink Connectivity for Officers and Law Enforcement Vehicles

Digital Ally, which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, received an order from the Cookeville, Tennessee Police Department for DVM-800 In-Car Video Systems, DV-440Ultra Motorcycle Video Systems, FirstVu HD Officer-Worn Body Cameras and its patented VuLink Connectivity Devices.

“Our VuLink connectivity technology allows hands-free and simultaneous activation of officer-worn body cameras and in-car video systems,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “The Cookeville Police Department engaged in extensive testing and evaluation of our systems, relative to the competition, before electing to go with Digital Ally for a full fleet deployment. Cookeville represents one of many existing and new customers that are opting to upgrade to Digital Ally’s new products because of unparalleled features, warranty coverage, interconnectivity capabilities and competitive pricing. The DVM-800 was chosen because of its feature-rich capabilities, including the VuLink and a reverse back-up camera option not found on competitors’ offerings.”

Since its launch, the efficacy of the FirstVu HD high-definition body camera has been complemented and expanded by ‘live streaming’ capabilities, cloud-based storage and access, and the patented VuLink connectivity system, which enables body cameras to start recording automatically and wirelessly synchronizes multiple recording devices, such as video cameras and microphones.

VuLink allows the department’s in-car and motorcycle video systems to be automatically or manually activated simultaneously with the body cameras. For example, when a vehicle’s emergency lights are turned on, the body camera will automatically begin recording simultaneously with the vehicle’s video system, thereby removing any distraction to the officer or the chance that the officer may forget to activate a recording manually. If the officer is away from the vehicle when an incident occurs, VuLink will also allow him or her to remotely start recordings on both systems manually. The recordings can later be linked together to provide a seamless record of the same incident from different perspectives using the back office software, which manages and authenticates the evidence.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

