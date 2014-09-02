Digital Ally Receives VuLink Patent, Provides Automatic Body Cam Activation & In-Car Video System Linking

Digital Ally, Inc., which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance and speed enforcement products, has been notified by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) that its initial patent (No. 8,781,292) on its VuLink™ connectivity system has been approved. VuLink™ allows the FirstVu HD™ Officer-Worn Video System to receive wireless triggers from a vehicle to automatically start recording just like or in conjunction with any Digital Ally In-Car Video System.

The VuLink allows In-Car Video Systems and FirstVu HD Body Camera to seamlessly work together, providing law enforcement with a fully integrated audio/video record of activities and evidence collected in the field. The VuLink is the first product that enables body cameras and in-car video systems to be automatically or manually activated simultaneously. For example, when a vehicle’s emergency lights are activated, the body camera will automatically begin recording simultaneously with the vehicle’s video system, thereby removing any distraction to the driver or the chance that the officer may forget to activate a recording manually.

“Digital Ally’s new U.S. Patent No. 8,781,292 brings a new level of digital recording to the law enforcement community,” stated Stanton Ross, Digital Ally’s Chief Executive Officer. “The new patent is directed to a controller that wirelessly synchronizes multiple recording devices, such as video cameras and microphones. When an operator starts one recording device, the controller instructs the other recording devices to also record, and synchronizes the recordings on the various devices. This provides audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points in order to more fully capture an event, and it allows the operator to quickly and easily reassemble the various recording devices.”

If the officer is away from the vehicle when an incident occurs, VuLink will allow him/her to remotely start recordings on both systems with the FirstVu HD Officer-Worn Video System from up to 200 feet away from the officer’s vehicle. The recordings from both systems can later be linked together to provide a seamless record of the same incident from different perspectives utilizing Digital Ally’s VuVault software.

“VuLink provides a truly effortless way to capture an event from the perspective of the vehicle’s video system, which can include the individual wearing the body camera, as well as from the personal perspective of the wearer, regardless of where the job takes the officer,” stated Stanton Ross, CEO of Digital Ally. The FirstVu HD Body Camera may also be used with VuLink independently of an in-car video system.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally provides a complete line of vehicle video systems integrated into a rear-view mirror, utilizing compact monitor controllers, or laptops/MDCs; compact video systems that may be worn or mounted; a digital video flashlight; and LIDAR handheld speed enforcement systems. For more information, contact Digital Ally at 800-440-4947 (+913.814.7774 international), sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.