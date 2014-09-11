Digital Ally to Introduce Glasses Camera Option for FirstVu HD Body Cam at IACP Conference

FirstVu HD Officer-Worn Video System Price Also Reduced $200 for Digital Ally 10th Anniversary

Digital Ally, Inc. announced that it will introduce a “bullet camera” option for its FirstVu HD™ Officer-Worn Video System at the upcoming International Association of Chiefs of Police (“IACP”) Conference, which is scheduled for October 25-28, 2014 in Orlando, Florida.

“While the wide-angle lens of our torso-mounted camera allows for a comprehensive view of an incident, the bullet camera provides greater insight into where an officer was specifically looking during events in the field,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “In this respect, the bullet camera is similar to our FirstVu HD’s helmet mount, but it can be attached to a pair of glasses or an officer’s hat.”

“The new bullet camera provides another option in the extensive array of possible mounting locations for our FirstVu HD body camera system, which will now be able to meet the needs of law enforcement agencies regardless of their specific body-worn camera policies,” continued Ross. “Our bullet camera is smaller and lighter than other eyeglass-mounted options currently on the market and is therefore more comfortable to wear. The bullet camera also works with our patented VuLink connectivity device, which allows hands-free activation of the body camera system, thereby enhancing the safety of officers in the field and eliminating distractions that can result from having to manually turn on some of our competitors’ body cameras.”

Technical capabilities of the bullet camera are consistent with the FirstVu HD’s torso-mounted camera and include:

• 130° wide-angle field of view.

• Ability to capture what officers can actually see.

•Unmatched .08 Lux low-light sensitivity, which allows recording in dark conditions without suggesting to a jury that the officer could see more than is humanly possible.

• Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) recording, which provides dual-exposure (one dark, one light) video capture that can be blended together to simultaneously retain detail in both light and dark segments of every video frame. This prevents bright areas from becoming over-exposed and darker areas from losing detail in high-contrast situations.

• Up to 720p HD video resolution.

• Advanced compression, which results in high quality yet smaller files, allowing faster upload speeds and lower costs when stored in the “cloud”.

Since Digital Ally is currently celebrating its 10th year in business, the price of the FirstVu HD Officer-Worn Video System has also been lowered $200 (offer may not be available outside the US), and the robust VuVault™ management and reporting software is included at no cost. Quantity discounts and trade-in credits are also still available.

“Currently, over 1,300 law enforcement agencies / departments are either using or evaluating our FirstVu HD body camera system,” added Ross. Digital Ally’s FirstVu HD is the most technically advanced officer-worn body camera system on the market, with features including:

• It is the only body-worn video system that can be turned on automatically when emergency lights, etc. are activated on law enforcement vehicle and/or when in-car video system is manually actuated.

• Enhances officer safety by eliminating distractions associated with having to turn on the body camera.

• FirstVu HD can activate in-car video system(s) when the officer is up to 200 feet away from the vehicle.

• Longer pre-event recording time more effectively documents events leading up to incidents in the field.

• Rechargeable battery can last up to 2.5 days while powered on.

• User-replaceable battery allows unit to remain in service by eliminating need to send unit to manufacturer (often overseas) to have battery replaced.

• Larger memory allows officer to record as much footage as needed, regardless of what he/she encounters during shift.

• Cloud and local storage options to meet the budget and policy requirements of any law enforcement department.

• FirstVu HD system provides free app to add notes, GPS and event tagging to incident recordings; ability to display “live” view or playback of recordings and remaining storage space and battery life; and secure access to camera controls.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally provides a complete line of vehicle video systems integrated into a rear-view mirror, utilizing compact monitor controllers, or laptops/MDCs; compact video systems that may be worn or mounted; a digital video flashlight; and LIDAR handheld speed enforcement systems. For more information, contact Digital Ally at 800-440-4947 (+913.814.7774 international), sales@digitalallyinc.com or visit www.digitalallyinc.com.