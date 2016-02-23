Getac Adds Rugged Body Worn Camera to Veretos Mobile Video System for Complete End-to-End Solution for Incident Documentation and Officer Safety

Rugged Notebooks, Comprehensive In-Car Video Recording System, Cloud Storage, and Body Worn Camera Make Getac Central Depot for Law Enforcement Documentation Solutions

IRVINE, CA.—February 23, 2016—Getac, a leading manufacturer of rugged computers has announced its new Veretos Body Worn Camera for law enforcement officers walking the beat or patrolling in their cruisers. The body worn camera joins Getac’s Veretos Video System, which includes an in-car mobile video recording system engineered for use in law enforcement vehicles to capture all activities in and around the vehicle as they happen. When combined with the recently introduced Veretos Cloud secure evidence management and file storage technology, the Veretos system becomes the most complete and comprehensive law enforcement solution for mobile, wearable, and building surveillance video and audio capture in the industry.

The complete Getac Veretos Video System includes:

ALL-NEW Body Worn Camera: Compact design to comfortably wear on your chest (3.3 x 2.2 x 1.1 in.), enough battery to make it through a shift (8 hrs.), and outstanding video quality in nearly complete darkess (0.01 lux).

ZeroDark HD in-car camera with 18x zoom lens with illumination capture levels of 0.03 lux.

Secure DVR records HD quality video in MPEG-2 and H.264 formats for universal viewing.

5-inch HD display with 800x480 resolution provides spacious touchscreen options and easy-to-use buttons quick access fast-paced environments.

Built-in WiFi (802.11ac) and external antenna port to support roof-mounted, high-gain antennas for faster / stronger connections. It can be equipped with 4G LTE cellular data for live streaming and instant upload of recorded events.

Veretos Cloud, built on the Microsoft Azure Government cloud platform, allows secure uploads of evidence files for storage and sharing. Videos can also be uploaded locally to police department servers.

Highly scalable media management software allows you to remotely manage an entire fleet of Veretos systems.

The Getac brand has been synonymous with “rugged design” for 25 years and the overall construction of the Veretos Body Worn Camera, along with the entire Veretos MVS system, maintains that tradition. The camera is MIL-STD 810G certified to withstand extreme temperatures, shock, and vibration, IP54 certified for dust and water resistance, and tested to survive drops to nearly six feet onto solid concrete.

“With the addition of the body worn camera to our Veretos product line, Getac now provides a complete video and audio capture and management solution for law enforcement departments,” explains Scott Shainman, president of Getac. “When included with our rugged notebook and tablet computers, Getac becomes a one-stop source for reliable and effective monitoring devices to document all activities in the field and protect law enforcement officers and the general public.”

Pre-Recording Features and Operation

Incidents and infractions often occur prior to video recording which is why the Getac Veretos Body Worn Camera incorporates a 90-second pre-record function that is automatically triggered by simple events such as opening doors, turning on lights, and air bag deployment. This helps law enforcement officers capture the infraction itself as well as all ensuing activities that follow. By using Getac’s complete Veretos video recording system, officers now have the ability to capture audio and video in and around the cruiser and activities occurring well beyond the vehicle such as a foot pursuit.

Since many incidents occur at night, it was essential that the body worn camera provide more than sufficient exposure features to clearly capture events in near darkness while maintaining clarity during playback. The camera offers Full HD video resolution to render video capture as sharp as possible and night vision support up to 0.01 Lux, which is nearly complete darkness. The camera can also simulate human vision that renders details seen by the human eye in low light environments (no better / no worse) to replicate precisely what the officer saw during any activity. In addition, its 116-degree wide angle lens produces broader video coverage of a scene -- much greater than the human eye which typically has a 95-degree field of view.

Battery Charger / Docking Station

The Veretos Body Worn Camera provides 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is enough power to support a typical shift. The camera’s Dock-and-Go charging station can be easily mounted in the cruiser for continuous charging of additional batteries or back at the precinct for the next shift to grab-and-go.

Light, Compact and Easy to Use

With a weight of 4.8 ounces, dimensions of 3.3 x 2.2 inches and only 1.1 inches deep, the Veretos Body Worn Camera allows for fluid officer mobility and is virtually undetectable, even in plain sight. Activation of the camera is achieved using strategically placed push buttons for stop and start audio and its wide dynamic range microphone provides high quality audio during playback.

Store, Share, and Save Your Data

Video footage can be viewed, uploaded, and shared without the need for any proprietary software. In addition, video is recorded in standard MPEG-2 and H.264 for universal viewing and its built-in wireless feature makes uploads to department servers or Getac’s Veretos Cloud safe and simple.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2014 consolidated revenue $29.4 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information visit getac.com.