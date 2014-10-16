Hewitt Police to Buy Body Cameras for Officers on Patrol

Hewitt Police Department plans to purchase body cameras to be used by patrol officers in traffic stops and police investigations.

The department aims to purchase eight body cameras to equip its patrol officers and the two school resource officers who secure schools in the Midway Independent School District.

The cameras will cost about $12,000, including software, cradle stations to download the footage and installation costs. Hewitt will use body cameras created by Digital Ally, the vendor that provides the in-car cameras in Hewitt patrol cars.

