Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office purchases 3,566 Axon Body 2 cameras

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office, a Major Cities Chiefs Association member, will deploy 3,566 Axon Body 2 cameras backed by digital data management solution Axon Evidence (Evidence.com). This order was received in the third quarter of 2018 and will ship in multiple phases.

Significant orders were received from the following domestic agencies:

Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office (FL): 3,566 Axon Body 2 cameras on the Technology Assurance Plan (TAP) with ten years of Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com

Tallahassee Police Department (FL): 620 Axon Flex 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence and 460 Axon Signal Sidearm Units

Atlanta Police Department (GA): 355 Axon Fleet 2* in-car video systems on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence and 355 Axon Signal Vehicle Units

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department (MD): 314 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence (add-on order)

Longmont Police Department (CO): 162 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence

Lynchburg Police Department (VA): 55 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence and 55 Axon Signal Vehicle Units (add-on order)

Delray Beach Police Department (FL): 24 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems with five years on Axon Evidence and 24 Axon Signal Vehicle Units (add-on order)

Napa Police Department (CA): 84 Axon Body 2 cameras and 5 Axon Flex 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence

Seminole Tribal Police Department (FL): 120 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence and 120 Axon Signal Vehicle Units

Tucson Police Department (AZ): 197 Axon Body 2 cameras on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence (add-on order)

Rowlett Police Department (TX): 120 Axon Body 2 cameras, four Axon Interview room camera and software solutions and 24 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence

Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office (GA): 70 Axon Body 2 cameras, 70 Axon Signal Sidearm units, 35 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems on TAP with five years on Axon Evidence and 35 Axon Signal Vehicle Units

*Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems include two cameras

