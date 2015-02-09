Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio Purchases 700 AXON Body Cameras From TASER

Seattle, WA - TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced the purchase of 700 AXON Flex body cameras as well as 700 five-year Unlimited and RMS Integration licenses to EVIDENCE.com by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. This order was received in the first quarter of 2015 and is expected to ship in the first quarter of 2015.

“My Office has used Taser products for years in both detention and law enforcement applications. I am extremely satisfied with the quality of the TASER products and the customer service that comes with them,” said Sheriff Joe Arpaio. “TASER continues to impress me with their ability to stay on top of technology in the creation of effective tools that can be used in law enforcement applications. The 700 AXON body-worn camera systems that we are purchasing will be a welcomed addition to my office and our fight against crime,” concluded Sheriff Arpaio.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office selected the Unlimited and RMS Integration Plan on EVIDENCE.com to maximize budget predictability and minimize total cost across their body worn video program. The Unlimited Plan includes all of the advanced features of EVIDENCE.com, unlimited storage, and a service plan that includes automatic upgrades of AXON cameras every 2.5 years. The RMS Integration Plan links their Records Management System with their AXON videos on EVIDENCE.com. Integrating RMS systems with EVIDENCE.com automates the process of tagging videos with complete, correct metadata that results in greater accuracy and increased efficiency. (see details below).

About the Unlimited Plan:

The Unlimited Plan on EVIDENCE.com offers unlimited storage for data uploaded from AXON cameras and EVIDENCE Mobile as well the added benefit of an agency being able to upgrade their AXON cameras every 2.5 years. The Unlimited Plan costs $79 per user per month and is offered with a three to five-year contract. The Unlimited Plan entitles the user to the following:

•All features on EVIDENCE.com

•AXON camera upgrades during contract term of three to five years

•Unlimited storage of data captured using AXON cameras or EVIDENCE Mobile apps on smartphones and tablets



About the RMS Integration Plan:

The RMS Integration Plan from EVIDENCE.com takes information exported from the agency’s Record Management System and correlates it with videos on EVIDENCE.com. An agencies AXON videos are then automatically tagged with the correct metadata including, Incident ID, Category and Location. Officers are no longer required to spend valuable time entering this data after each incident, and supervisors no longer have to search extensively for untagged or incorrectly tagged videos. Benefits to this plan include:

•Correlating your RMS events with AXON videos

•Automating metadata entry for every recording

•Improving data accuracy with complete, correct info

•Increasing officers’ efficiency after each recorded call

•Enabling supervisors to manage evidence more effectively



About AXON Cameras

TASER’s AXON cameras are small, yet highly visible, and can be attached securely to sunglasses, a cap, a shirt collar, or a head mount. They are powered by a pocket-sized battery pack, which ensures recording capability during an entire shift. When recording, the cameras capture a wide-angle, full-color view of what an officer is facing. The video automatically uploads via a docking station to EVIDENCE.com, a cloud-based storage and management system, where it can be easily accessed for review. The video files stored online or on the AXON video camera are secure and cannot be tampered with.

About EVIDENCE.com

EVIDENCE.com helps police capture, manage, and share their digital evidence without the complexity or cost of installing in-house servers. It enables greater transparency through seamless integration with the industry-leading AXON body-worn video cameras. EVIDENCE.com is the most secure, scalable, and cost-effective solution for managing all types of digital evidence. EVIDENCE.com automates the upload process to ensure security and integrity while keeping officers in the field rather than sitting at computers.

A year-long Cambridge University study conducted at the Rialto, CA Police Department investigated whether officers’ use of video cameras could bring measurable benefits to relations between police and civilians. The results showed an 88% reduction in citizen complaints and a 60% reduction in uses of force after implementation of TASER’s AXON flex cameras. In a study by Arizona State University, the Mesa Police Department’s use of AXON cameras revealed a 48% reduction in citizen complaints against camera officers for misconduct during the study period, and a 75% decline in use of force complaints. When complaints were brought to Mesa PD, they were resolved quickly due to the accessibility of video evidence.

