Mesa Police Department Pre-Orders AXON Flex On-Officer Cameras

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office also to Deploy New Flex Cameras

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, today announced two pre-orders for its new innovative evidence capture and management platform.

TASER received the first pre-order from the Mesa Police Department (AZ) for 50 AXON™ Flex™ on-officer cameras with 1 year EVIDENCE.com™ storage and management service was received from the Mesa Police Department (AZ).

The second pre-order received is from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (LA) for 20 AXON Flex on-officer cameras with a three year EVIDENCE.com™ storage and management service contract.



“As evidentiary technologies evolve, so do the expectations of the judicial system and the community,” said Frank Milstead, Chief of the Mesa Police Department. “It is imperative law enforcement keep pace with these expectations. The AXON platform provides our officers the safest and least intrusive system to obtain, provide and store such evidence.”

“Mesa Police Department is widely recognized as a thought leader among major law enforcement agencies – and we are delighted they have selected the AXON Flex on-officer cameras as the video platform to protect their officers,” said Rick Smith, CEO and founder of TASER International. “We are also grateful for Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a forwarding looking agency with more than 300 employees, for taking a technology leadership position as the first significant deployment of the new Flex camera in the state of Louisiana. We believe the new Flex cameras will provide a significant return on investment for their communities while improving transparency.”

These orders collectively represent approximately $108,000 in revenue recognized over one to three-year terms and are expected to ship in the second quarter of 2012.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life, prevent conflict, and resolve disputes. More than 16,700 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 87,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 244,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.