Officers use BolaWRAP® to restrain subject after mother calls about son in crisis

TEMPE, Ariz. -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWRAP deployment in Minnesota.

On May 5, 2021, the Wyoming Police Department in Minnesota responded to a call from a mother concerned about her son, who was intoxicated and suffering from a mental health crisis. Responding officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and bring the subject into custody using verbal commands, but the subject refused to comply.

An officer deployed the BolaWRAP, wrapping the subject’s legs. The subject was startled and disoriented, making it safer for the officers to close the gap and secure the subject without using higher levels of force. The subject was safely taken into custody without injury and brought to a local hospital for evaluation.

“The BolaWRAP was a successful component of the overall de-escalation strategy in gaining control and compliance of the individual, with very low risk of injury to him or the officers,” said Paul Hoppe, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety for the City of Wyoming. “The deployment immediately halted the subject’s attempt to retreat into the home, where the situation could have quickly escalated out of control.“

The bodycam footage can be viewed here.

“When parents call law enforcement about their children in crisis, they are looking to get their loved one’s help,” said Mike Rothans, Chief Strategy Officer at WRAP and retired Assistant Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “When law enforcement responds, the goal is to avoid the use of force whenever possible. The BolaWRAP is the one device that allows police officers to restrict someone’s mobility without pain, to get them the help they need.”

Additional bodycam videos of the BolaWRAP in use can be viewed here.

About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWRAP® Remote Restraint device, WRAP’s first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.