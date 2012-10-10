On-Officer Video Systems by TASER Gain Market Traction

Significant new deployments announced

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - TASER International, Inc. announced a significant order of TASER CAM™ HD recorders and several new deployments of its AXON™ Flex™ on-officer camera video systems with its cloud based EVIDENCE.com secure digital evidence management service.

New deployments of TASER’s on-officer video solutions include:

• The Atlanta Police Department (GA) deployed TASER CAM™ HD recorders together with 400 TASER® X2™ electronic control devices (ECDs).

• The Chesapeake Police Department (VA) deployed 125 AXON Flex systems with a 5-year EVIDENCE.com service plan.

• The Hartford Police Department (CT) deployed 42 AXON Flex systems with a 1-year service plan.

• The Topeka Police Department (KS) deployed 30 AXON Flex systems with a 3-year service plan.

• The Wentzville Police Department (MO) deployed 30 AXON Flex systems with a 1-year service plan.

• The Bullit County Sheriff’s Office (KY) deployed 15 AXON Flex systems with a 3-year service plan.

• The Aransas Pass Police Department (TX) deployed 12 AXON Flex systems with a 3-year service plan.

• The Coushatta Police Department (LA) deployed 10 AXON Flex systems with a 1-year service plan.

• The Butts County Sheriff’s Office (GA) deployed 10 AXON Flex systems with a 1-year service plan.

• The Danville Police Department (VA) deployed 9 AXON Flex systems with a 5-year service plan.

• The Butler Police Department (WI) deployed 7 AXON Flex systems with a 1-year service plan.

• The Chula Vista Police Department (CA) deployed 6 AXON Flex systems with a 5-year service plan.

“We are seeing positive indicators that on-officer video is becoming widely accepted in the law enforcement community,” said Rick Smith, chief executive officer and founder of TASER International. “In one recent survey conducted by Police1.com, more than 82% of law enforcement respondents indicated that they see a need for officer-worn cameras. We are now starting to see acceleration in actual field deployments that support the qualitative feedback.”

The orders listed in the press release are expected to ship in the third and fourth quarters of 2012.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life and protect truth. More than 16,800 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 96,900 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 250,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Be a part of the TASER community by joining us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.