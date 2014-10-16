Raytown Police to Get Body Cameras

The Raytown Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the purchase of 31 body cameras for the police department this week. Captain Michelle Rogers told the board that two officers began testing the cameras in March and that the test was successful.

The cameras provide high definition (HD)-quality video and will be purchased from Digital Ally, who provides the in-car cameras already in use by the department. The body cameras will be compatible with the in-car cameras. Chief Jim Lynch explained that those cameras automatically turn on when a police car’s lights are activated. He said that the body cameras could be set up to activate at the same time. The standard operating mode is capable of capturing the 60 seconds prior to the record time.

“[Digital Ally is] really good at working with us and getting us the help we need,” Rogers said.

