Record number of attendees expected at Axon Accelerate, the third annual tech conference for public safety

Industry’s leading technology conference features more than 120 speakers and sessions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that a record number of attendees are expected to attend this year’s leading technology conference for public safety professionals. More than 1,200 police, security, legal and technology professionals from around the world will converge to attend these thought leadership and interactive events. The Accelerate conference takes place June 5-6 in Scottsdale, Arizona. To secure a ticket please visit: www.acceleratepolicing.com.

“We’re overwhelmed by the response we’ve received from professionals in the public safety space,” says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. “From current customers on the Axon network to non-customer attendees, it’s clear there is a high demand for networking and learning about the technology that is changing the landscape of public safety. Attendees realize the value in Accelerate as it directly impacts their jobs.”

In addition to attending thought leadership sessions, attendees will also have opportunities to collaborate with their peers in interactive sessions like the LE Innovation Workshop, a high-speed workshop led by Chris McQueen, Head of Hardware Operations Training for Google Data Centers. This workshop allows law enforcement to collaborate with each other to identify and propose solutions to some of the greatest problems facing police today. The LE Innovation Workshop takes place Monday, June 4 from 4-7:30 pm. Another interactive session offered to attendees is the opportunity to drive an Axon Fleet vehicle through a fun and challenging obstacle course.

To learn more about the sessions and speakers please visit: www.acceleratepolicing.com.

