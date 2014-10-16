Sheriff’s Deputies to Get Cameras

The Perry County Sheriff’s Department received their most sizable private donation to date this week when retired marine Steve Goddard handed over the funds necessary to outfit every deputy in the department with a body camera.

Goddard presented Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf with check for $14,310, enough to purchase 18 cameras. Schaaf said this is the department’s largest donation in history.

Captain of Operations, Delbert Riehn researched purchasing the cameras online, and was able to negotiate a price saving the department $1,400.

