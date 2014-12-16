Sumter Deputies To Begin Use of Body Cameras

Sumter, SC - The Sumter County Sheriff’s department says it will begin using body cameras in an effort to increase transparency and build trust among the community.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced the decision Friday evening.

“In order for a law enforcement agency to operate effectively, it must have the trust of the community it serves,” said Dennis. “By using this technology, we at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hope to continue to assure the people of Sumter County that their best interests are at the forefront of our efforts to protect them. At the same time, we are hopeful these body cameras will provide more transparency in our efforts and also help protect our officers and citizens alike.”

As of right now, the Sheriff’s department has been able to obtain 20 cameras.

They are currently in the process of finalizing policies and procedures regarding the use of the body cameras.

Before fully implementing the cameras, the Sheriff’s Office says they will put together a policy which mainly addresses safety for both the officer and the public.

The cameras will be distributed to uniformed officers within their division as supplies become available.

