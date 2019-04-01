Western Australia Police deploys more than 4,000 Axon Body 2 cameras, becomes 6th Australian Police Force to join the Axon network

Agency-wide deployment of Axon’s cameras, digital evidence management system, signal technology and more.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon Public Safety Australia , a subsidiary of Axon Enterprise, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the Western Australia Police (WAPOL) is deploying 4,184 Axon Body 2 cameras backed by the digital evidence management system Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ). WAPOL also purchased 4,184 Axon Signal Sidearm units, wireless sensors that alert Axon body cameras when a firearm is removed from an officer’s holster, and Axon Citizen for Communities, which allows agencies the ability to create public portals for collecting community-wide evidence related to a specific crime or incident. This order was received in the first quarter of 2019.

“With the introduction of Axon’s solution into the Western Australia Police Force, our digital policing capability strategy is going to be greatly accelerated,” says Jade Smith, Program Director Digital Policing Program for WAPOL. “We are introducing Axon’s body worn cameras, Axon Evidence digital evidence management and Axon Citizen for Communities, providing more convenient ways for the public to communicate and share with the Western Australia Police Force. We are looking forward to partnering with Axon.”

“Axon is delighted to partner with Western Australia Police as they take a significant step forward in technology,” says Nathan Sawtell, Axon’s Managing Director for Asia Pacific. “We look forward to growing our partnership with Western Australia Police into the future.”

About Axon

