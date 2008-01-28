Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. Announces Registration for The LACN 10th Anniversary Training Conference

Enforcement Technology Group, Inc. (ETGI), proud supporters of the Louisiana Association of Crisis Negotiators (LACN) invites you to register for their 10th Anniversary Training Conference.

The 10th Anniversary LACN Training Conference is being held March 11-14th, 2008 in Alexandria, LA and will feature:

• National & International Mental Health, Suicide, Critical Incident Response, & Terrorism Speakers/Presenters

• A Complete Day of Dynamic Scenario Training Includes Complimentary Day Pass for Tactical and First Responder Team Staff

• Telephone Company & Legal Updates

• Technology Issues

• National Incident Debriefings

• CNT, CIT, and CISM Networking

• Lagniappe (something extra) additional Louisiana Incident Debriefings

• Much, Much More!

For additional information or to download a registration form, visit ETGI’s website http://www.etgi.us or LACN’s website at www.lacn.us.