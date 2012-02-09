Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Selects HipLink for Critical Notifications to First Responders

Police, Fire and EMS will get critical alerts faster with new technology

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- HipLink Software, an innovative leader in platform software for notification used in incident response, emergency notification and business continuity, announced that the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado has selected HipLink’s Integrated Application Paging product for dispatching critical notifications to its first responders from its Spillman CAD (Computer-aided Dispatch) system.

“We selected HipLink because it had everything we needed. It gave us the ability to send larger volumes of alerts to police, EMS and firefighter teams as well as to our volunteers. Now we can use the benefits of enterprise-grade carrier services like two-way messaging, so we get the right people to an incident quickly, while notifying every other department, agency or person that we need to,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Communications Manager Tim Nawrocki. “HipLink’s integration with our Spillman CAD is seamless, so there’s no learning curve for our dispatchers.”

Paging is an important feature of Spillman’s solution for public safety and allows emergency response agencies to have alerts automatically sent based on different types of incidents. Using HipLink, CAD users can have messages sent to virtually any wireless device including cell phones, pagers and PDAs, and via voice using text-to-speech technology with full accountability.

“Our partnership with HipLink Software allows Spillman customers to take advantage of advanced paging technology from a respected industry leader,” said Sarah Huizingh, marketing manager at Spillman Technologies. “The real-time availability of information from Spillman CAD to HipLink is vital in helping public safety personnel better serve their communities.”

“We are delighted to be working with the County of Pueblo in their efforts to expand and improve their communication platform,” stated Pamela LaPine, CEO of HipLink Software. “Our Spillman clients have seen tremendous value in the combined tool and we look forward to working with Pueblo in partnership to support a faster and better response for their community members.”

About HipLink Software

HipLink Software, a premier provider of wireless text and voice communication solutions was founded in 1993 with corporate headquarters in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. As a stable, profitable, woman-owned business with a long history of innovations in the industry, HipLink Software has demonstrated intense commitment to its products and its customers. The company has grown to serve customers worldwide across all industries to meet the needs for IT service alerting, alarm management, emergency response, mass notification and business continuity. Customers include Wells Fargo, Unisys, Kaiser Permanente, Honeywell, St. John Medical Center, Massachusetts DOT, O’Hare International Airport, Thomson Reuters, Verizon, Cablevision, Government of Alberta Canada, Westchester County, Toronto Police Department, and Lockheed Martin to name a few.

