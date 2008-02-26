Alcatel-Lucent Solution for Advanced Public Safety Communications in Fresno

MURRAY HILL, N.J. — Alcatel-Lucent (Euronext Paris and NYSE: ALU) today announced that the city of Fresno, Calif., has deployed an advanced public safety network aimed at enhancing network interoperability and emergency response with more reliable and secure communications across multiple agencies within the city.

The new network enables the city of Fresno to manage its public safety network from a single platform, leveraging Alcatel-Lucent’s expertise in multiservice IP, digital microwave, and end-to-end network integration services to deliver converged voice, data and video traffic.

Fresno, the hub of California’s Central Valley, is the sixth-largest city in California with a population of nearly 500,000. Fresno turned to Alcatel- Lucent for expertise in public safety solutions capable of bridging the city’s various agencies’ communications networks to better serve the people of the greater community.

“A reliable public safety network is a critical service for any municipality, and interoperability is absolutely essential to meeting that requirement,” said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. “Alcatel-Lucent was able to work with us to implement our system in a timely manner and provide us with excellent installation and technical support.”

“Alcatel-Lucent’s success in delivering public safety networks comes from our ability to leverage our combined product and service portfolio,” said Cindy Christy, president of Alcatel-Lucent’s Americas region. “For Alcatel- Lucent, this win is an expansion on the successes we have had with other regional and state agencies’ public safety and communications networks.”

Alcatel-Lucent’s public safety solution for Fresno consists of an IP multiservice platform, digital microwave transmission and network management capabilities that deliver converged data and voice traffic, interoperability among various agencies and increased reliability of the critical communications network. Alcatel-Lucent also is providing installation and technical support services.

About Alcatel-Lucent’s Public Safety Solution

Alcatel-Lucent’s public safety network solution features critical communications interoperability for land mobile radio, emergency broadcast and multi-agency collaboration, local area networking and advanced capabilities for voice, video and data applications, and Internet Protocol (IP) communications architecture for network reliability.

About Alcatel-Lucent

Alcatel-Lucent (Euronext Paris and NYSE: ALU) provides solutions that enable service providers, enterprise and governments worldwide, to deliver voice, data and video communication services to end-users. As a leader in fixed, mobile and converged broadband networking, IP technologies, applications and services, Alcatel-Lucent offers the end-to-end solutions that enable compelling communications services for people at home, at work and on the move. With operations in more than 130 countries, Alcatel-Lucent is a local partner with global reach. The company has the most experienced global services team in the industry, and one of the largest research, technology and innovation organizations in the telecommunications industry. Alcatel-Lucent achieved revenues of Euro 17.8 billion in 2007 and is incorporated in France, with executive offices located in Paris. For more information, visit Alcatel- Lucent on the Internet: http://www.alcatel-lucent.com/.

Source: Alcatel-Lucent

Contact

Media, Denise Panyik-Dale, +1-908-582-4897,

dpanyikdale@alcatel-lucent.com, or Mary Ward, +1-908-582-7658,

maryward@alcatel-lucent.com, or Investors, Remi Thomas, +33(0)1-40-76-50-61,

remi.thomas@alcatel-lucent.com, or Maria Alcon, +33(0)1-40-76-15-17,

maria.alcon@alcatel-lucent.com, or John DeBono, +1-908-582-7793,

debono@alcatel-lucent.com, Tony Lucido, +33(0)1-40-76-49-80,

alucido@alcatel-lucent.com, or Don Sweeney, +1-908-582-6153,

dsweeney@alcatel-lucent.com, all of Alcatel-Lucent

Web site: http://www.alcatel-lucent.com/