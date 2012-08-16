New Jersey State Police Places First Order for TASER X2 ECDs with TASER CAM HD Video Recorders

Company sees growing adoption of TASER X2 ECDs and On-Officer Video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.- TASER International, Inc. today announced several recent orders for its new TASER® X2™ electronic control device (ECD) and TASER® CAM™ HD video recorders received in the third quarter 2012. This includes the New Jersey State Police placing its first order of 40 TASER ECDs with TASER CAM HD recorders.

“We are seeing more prominent agencies moving to the X2 to further improve the safety of their communities and their officers,” said Rick Smith, Chief Executive Officer of TASER International. “We are pleased to see our first significant order of TASER technology in the state of New Jersey after their successful trial and signifies the beginning of fielding the product. This provides a unique opportunity to advance a safer and more effective use of force option with the TASER X2 that includes unmatched built-in accountability measures with the TASER CAM HD video recorders.

“On-officer video technology is becoming a strategic focus of the public safety community in efforts to control costs and enhance the successful prosecution of crimes while improving the level of trust between public safety agencies and the communities they serve,” concluded Smith.

The following orders were received in the third quarter and are anticipated to ship in the third quarter of 2012:

- Fairfax County Police Department (VA) – 150 TASER X2 ECDs

- Henrico County Police Division (VA) – 100 TASER X2 ECDs with TASER CAM HD

- McKinney Police Department (TX) – 65 TASER X2 ECDs

- Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority Police (GA) – 50 TASER X2 ECDs

- Waterbury Police Department (CT) – 50 TASER X2 ECDs

- Bountiful City Police Department (UT) – 46 TASER X2 ECDs

- New Jersey State Police (NJ) – 40 TASER X2 ECDs with TASER CAM HD

The TASER X2 was launched in 2011 as TASER’s next generation ECD which provides a second shot capability, charge metering for improved safety, Trilogy™ logs with detailed firing and electrical pulse information, automatic shut off ability, compatibility with TASER CAM HD high definition color video camera system, and free data upload access to TASER’s EVIDENCE.com secure, cloud based data storage and management solution service.

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International, Inc. is a global provider of safety technologies that protect life and protect truth. More than 16,800 public safety agencies in 107 countries rely on TASER® electronic control devices (ECDs) and AXON on-officer camera systems to help protect and serve. Today, the use of TASER ECDs has saved more than 94,000 lives from potential death or serious injury while TASER innovations benefit individuals and families too, providing personal protection and accountability while maintaining regard for life. Since 1994, more than 251,000 individuals have relied on TASER technology as a means for effective personal safety. Learn more about TASER International and its solutions at www.TASER.com and www.EVIDENCE.com or by calling (800) 978-2737.