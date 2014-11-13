Aviat Releases Industry’s Highest Power Microwave Radio

SANTA CLARA, CA. (Nov, 2014) – Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, has delivered an enhanced version of its IRU 600 microwave radio designed specifically for mission-critical networks in North America. IRU 600 EHP improves output power to 39 dBm, or more than five times more power than the high power IRU 600 model, making it the highest power solution on the market today.

In addition, IRU 600 EHP offers linear performance delivering 39dBm for all available modulations, which is an industry first and ensures maximum reliability and capacity.

Besides enabling higher path availability and energy efficiency and longer paths, IRU 600 EHP’s breakthrough power enables dramatic reduction in antenna sizes, which is the No. 1 contributor to microwave total cost of ownership (TCO), Aviat anticipates five times more power could reduce microwave TCO by 50 percent.

“According to our research, for two years in a row, reliability is the No. 1 customer criteria for choosing a microwave vendor,” says Richard Webb, senior directing analyst, Infonetics. “High transmit power means more reliable microwave links; it is perhaps the most critical factor in enabling higher microwave network uptime. With this product, Aviat leads the industry in transmit power.”

“With FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validation, IRU 600 is the most secure microwave solution on the market, while its hybrid architecture enables seamless migration to IP/MPLS,” says Ola Gustafsson, senior vice president of product and services portfolio, Aviat Networks. “In line with Aviat’s focus on protecting customer investments, IRU 600 EHP is backward compatible with previous versions of IRU 600 radios. This will help ease deployment and provide a cost-effective upgrade path for installed radios.”

IRU 600 EHP will be available in the L6, U6, FCC 7GHz and 11GHz bands. Aviat is accepting orders for this new product now.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) is a leading global provider of microwave networking solutions transforming communications networks to handle the exploding growth of IP-centric, multi-Gigabit data services. With more than 750,000 systems installed around the world, Aviat Networks provides LTE-proven microwave networking solutions to mobile operators, including some of the largest and most advanced 4G/LTE networks in the world. Public safety, utility, government and defense organizations trust Aviat Networks’ solutions for their mission-critical applications where reliability is paramount. In conjunction with its networking solutions, Aviat Networks provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to effectively and seamlessly migrate to next-generation Carrier Ethernet/IP networks. For more than 50 years, customers have relied on Aviat Networks’ high performance and scalable solutions to help them maximize their investments and solve their most challenging network problems. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Aviat Networks operates in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.