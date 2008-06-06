BearingPoint Deploys Advanced Public Safety Network for Miami Gardens Police Department

MCLEAN, Va. — BearingPoint, Inc. (NYSE:BE), one of the world’s largest management and technology consulting firms, announced today that it recently deployed an advanced public safety network for the newly-established Miami Gardens Police Department in Florida.

Miami Gardens is the third-largest city in Miami-Dade County, with approximately 110,000 residents. Though incorporated in 2003, the city relied on police service from Miami-Dade County until deciding to build out its own police department in July 2006. Targeting a December 2007 start date, the City of Miami Gardens was tasked with quickly building out a nearly 200-member police force essentially from scratch.

In 2007, the city turned to BearingPoint to design and manage the installation of the communications network needed to help the city’s new police department more effectively fight crime and enhance citizen safety services. Just 10 months later, BearingPoint has delivered a network that includes computer-aided dispatch and records-management system for police calls, provides wireless computer access in every patrol car, and delivers Voice over IP (VoIP) communications and enhanced 911 services to the department.

The new fault-tolerant network allows the Miami Gardens Police Department to connect to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI’s National Crime Information Center and other participating law enforcement agencies within the state. In-vehicle broadband Wi-Fi services include not only the ability to send and receive traditional text data, but also tie to video cameras in every patrol car, allowing the department to record and store important visual evidence related to its cases.

“We not only stood up an entirely new police department in just 18 months, but we have created a communications network that empowers our officers to be where they need to be, when they need to be,” said Chief Matthew Boyd of the Miami Gardens Police Department. “BearingPoint moved very quickly to help us install the critical infrastructure that better serves citizens and officers on the street, and the system is one that can grow as our city grows.”

“Miami Gardens needed a state-of-the-art public safety network, and they needed it fast,” said Cathy Pomanti, executive vice president of BearingPoint’s State and Local Government practice. “By working closely with the client and leveraging our experience in management consulting and public safety, officers now have access to critical applications they need to more effectively do their jobs.”

As a part of the project, BearingPoint provided management and technology consulting services to the city’s office of the CIO. BearingPoint led project management for a records management system installation, designed, installed and configured IT and VoIP networks for the police department, and created a network (with backup access) that allows use of critical Police Department applications wirelessly from patrol cars.

