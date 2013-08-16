Cassidian Communications to Showcase End-to-End Public Safety Solutions at APCO 2013 Conference

TEMECULA, Calif., 2013 – Cassidian Communications, an EADS North America company, will exhibit at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) 2013 Conference & Expo in Anaheim, Calif., August 18-21.

In booth #1711, Cassidian Communications will display its complete suite of public safety communications solutions and will deliver capability-specific presentations at its in-booth mini-theatre. Subject matter experts from Cassidian Communications will also present in three of APCO 2013’s professional development sessions.

Cassidian Communications’ in-booth mini-theatre will provide a venue for informative and instructional presentations pertaining to the company’s VESTA®/Sentinel® 4 Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) call taking system and CORP25 Land Mobile Radio (LMR) solution.

The NG9-1-1 presentations will take place on Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. PDT, as well as on Tuesday, August 20 at 11 a.m. PDT. The LMR presentations are scheduled for Monday, August 19 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. PDT, and Tuesday, August 20 at 10:30 a.m. PDT. Conference attendees are urged to visit the Cassidian Communications booth early-on to confirm dates, times and seating availability for the mini-theatre sessions.

Elsewhere in booth #1711, the company will demonstrate the VESTA/Sentinel 4 NG9-1-1 call-taking system, plus capability-expanding products like the Aurora® Management Information System (MIS) and the ORION™ Vela® mapping solution.

Company representatives will also provide booth visitors with a sneak peak of the REVERSE 911® emergency notification platform, which is currently under accelerated development by Cassidian Communications.

The end-to-end capabilities of these mission-critical systems will be put on display with the always-popular “call-to-car” demonstration, which shows the delivery of integrated voice, data and video communications from the initial 9-1-1 call to the response in the field through Cassidian Communications technology.

In addition to booth demonstrations and presentations, members of the Cassidian Communications team will conduct three educational sessions as part of APCO 2013 professional development tracks.

• Sunday, August 18 from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. PDT – Next Generation 9-1-1: Do Not Forget the Importance of the User eXperience, Jeremy Smith, Director of Strategic Relationships

• Tuesday, August 20 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. PDT - Project 25 Network Interoperability: Needed Now More Than Ever, John Szpak, Director of System Design, Land Mobile Radio

• Wednesday, August 21 from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. PDT – Case Study of First Responder Broadband Applications and Devices in a Band 14 LTE trial in Las Vegas, Nev., Kyle Connor, Vice President of Programs & Customer Care

Cassidian Communications is a platinum sponsor of APCO 2013.

About Cassidian Communications (www.CassidianCommunications.com)

Cassidian Communications, an EADS North America company, is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies, including NG9-1-1 call taking systems, emergency notification solutions and services, and P25 land mobile radio networks and LTE. For over four decades, Cassidian Communications has upheld its promise to keep people connected when it matters most, consistently designing solutions with an open mind and creating smarter, more effective ways to ensure communities are safe. For Cassidian Communications, CRITICAL MATTERS™. The company is headquartered in Temecula, Calif., with facilities located in Richardson, Texas, Franklin, Tenn. and Gatineau, Quebec.

About EADS North America (www.eadsnorthamerica.com)

EADS North America is the U.S.-based operation of EADS, a global leader in aerospace, defense, and related services. EADS contributes more than $14 billion to the U.S. economy annually and supports over 225,000 American jobs through its network of suppliers. EADS North America, headquartered in Herndon, Va., offers a broad array of advanced solutions to meet U.S. military and commercial requirements, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, homeland security systems, public safety communications, defense electronics and avionics, and threat detection systems.