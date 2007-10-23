Cistera to demonstrate latest in campus emergency communication solutions at EDUCAUSE 2007

Unique campus safety solution facilitates multimodal and inter-agency communication utilizing IP

SEATTLE & DALLAS — Cistera Networks, Inc.® (OTCBB: CNWT), a leading provider of enterprise application platforms and engines for IP Communications, today announced that it will demonstrate its comprehensive Campus Safety Solution at the EDUCAUSE 2007 annual conference in Seattle, Oct. 23-26. The solution includes Cistera’s Emergency and Alerting Notification (EAN), and Quality Assurance and Compliance (QAC) solutions, which help improve public safety communications in a campus environment. Cistera will be located in the Cisco Systems booth (number 1203).

“Campus safety is among the highest priorities for institutions of learning,” said Greg Royal, Cistera’s founder and chief technology officer. “To ensure that a campus is as safe as possible, administrators must have a strategic safety plan in place with a strong emphasis on communication capabilities. Cistera’s unique EAN and QAC application services with multimodal capacity provide reliable communication capabilities that can help mitigate the impact of a campus emergency by quickly disseminating information to the campus population.”

Cistera’s EAN solution is “multimodal” and can deliver information to virtually any device, including cell and analog phones, personal digital assistants, e-mail, faxes and two-way radios. It also can simultaneously broadcast messages over campus-wide public address speakers. Regardless of location or activity, students, faculty, staff and guests can be reached with information regarding something as complex as a life-threatening emergency, or as simple as a weather-related school closing.

The system also can link campus public safety operations with civilian authorities to create a seamless framework for inter-agency communications – including two-way radio interoperability – during a crisis. This helps organize and execute a more thorough response to events in an expedited manner.

In addition, the QAC solution provides documentation and archiving capabilities that can record communications received at public safety dispatch centers so they can be referenced for verification, training and liability purposes.

Specifically, Cistera’s EAN and QAC solutions feature a variety of sophisticated capabilities that are designed to improve communication at schools, including:

Cistera RapidBroadcast™, an enterprise-level application engine that utilizes desktop phones for mass communication over an IP network.

Cistera LandMobileRadioConnect establishes interoperability between push-to-talk two-way radios and an IP telephony network.

Cistera QuickConnect extends the reach beyond IP phones and delivers EAN to a variety of communication devices including analog and cellular phones, personal digital assistants, e-mail, text and fax.

CallCenterRecord™ provides call recording and playback with high-quality, continuous capabilities for public safety purposes and peace of mind from a liability standpoint by archiving all inbound calls for easy reference.

Cistera QuickRecord™ offers call recording and playback on an ad hoc basis. Calls can be recorded anytime during a conversation and span from the beginning to the end.

Cistera’s application services are fully scalable enterprise solutions that can conform to organizations with hundreds to tens of thousands of IP units. They can be integrated in a matter of days with complete user training in less than a half hour. To further adapt to needs of specific organizations, the services can be delivered on either a hosted basis, which can be obtained as a monthly service to reduce major capital expenditures, or via a traditional CPE (customer premise equipment) model which includes installation of the award-winning Cistera ConvergenceServer™.

The company has successfully installed its technology in a variety of education environments, including independent school districts in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Brownsville, Corpus Christi and Denton, Texas; and New Orleans. Higher education customers include Devry, Trinity and Prairie View A&M universities.

