Deadline Extended for the 2014 IACP and Cisco Systems Community Policing Awards

DEADLINE EXTENDED: Midnight EDT; Sunday, June 22, 2014

You and your agency still have time to submit your entry. For the 16th year, the IACP and Cisco Systems Community Policing Awards recognizes and pays tribute to departments worldwide that have collaborated with their communities to bring about change, address crime and terrorism and make their communities and nations a safer place to live, work and play. Share with the world how your department has addressed these challenges through collaboration, prevention and proactive partnerships. The process is straightforward and the entry system is easy to use. If you have not yet started the process, simply visit http://www.iacpcommunitypolicing.org and register. Once you have reviewed the site and the award area, register your agency and begin the award entry process.

Winners will be honored at the 2014 IACP Annual Conference in Orlando, FL. The winning agency from each category also receives one complimentary annual conference registration; transportation for one to and from the conference; and one hotel room for five nights while at the conference.

To enter online, please visit http://www.iacpcommunitypolicing.org If you have any problems and/or questions, email Travis Parrish tparrish@ndp-agency.com or Todd Miller tmiller@city.mankato.mn.us