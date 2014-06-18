GeoComm Offers NG9-1-1 GIS Data Management Platform Powered by Esri

St. Cloud, MN (June, 2014) - GeoComm announces the latest release of its NG9-1-1 GIS Data Management Platform for regional and state-wide 9-1-1 systems. A rich set of applications and services powered by the latest Esri technology, the GeoComm platform offers a broad range of GIS support for NG9-1-1 GIS data management, including in-the-field GPS data collection and 9-1-1 addressing; GIS data quality control, assurance, and management; and GIS data provisioning to PSAP, mobile, and NG9-1-1 Emergency Call Routing Function (ECRF) and Location Validation Function (LVF) systems.



NG9-1-1 is a modernization of the nation’s 9-1-1 system that is rolling out across the country today. The new standards introduce a significant increase in mission criticality for GIS data used for location based 9-1-1 call routing. As a result, 9-1-1 authorities need to build highly accurate regional and state-wide GIS databases that are coalesced from multiple authoritative sources, updated near real time, and provisioned into the 9-1-1 network’s core routing and location validation functions. The GeoComm NG9-1-1 GIS Data Management Platform, available for on premises implementations or as a managed service, provide a layer of safety and security between GIS authorities and the 9-1-1 system, ensuring the best possible GIS data is available to core 9-1-1 system components when its needed the most.

Over the last 15 years, GeoComm has collaborated with Esri to bring public safety GIS tools and automation to the market. Utilizing modern Esri technology to solve the various business problems around NG9-1-1 GIS data management, GeoComm is at the forefront of providing a complete end-to-end NG9-1-1 GIS solution, and is currently implementing NG9-1-1 GIS systems for several regions and states across the country.



“Managing GIS data for 9-1-1 is an ongoing process, not a one-time event. Leveraging the latest Esri technology across their end-to-end NG9-1-1 GIS Data Management Platform, our Platinum Partner GeoComm offers public safety agencies nationwide powerful applications, solutions, and services to help them prepare and manage GIS data for the critical infrastructure needs of NG9-1-1,” Russ Johnson, Director of Public Safety Industry Solutions, Esri.

Learn more at http://www.geo-comm.com/geolynx/enterprise-gis-data-management/

About GeoComm: GeoComm (www.geo-comm.com) was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 19 years, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 dispatchers in 750 emergency 9-1-1 call centers in the United States, helping to keep more than 84 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of geographic information and communication systems. The company’s systems route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, display caller locations on 9-1-1 call takers answering position s, and guide emergency responders to emergency incidents.