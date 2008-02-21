Information Builders Business Intelligence Technology Aids Houston Police In Fight Against Crime

HOUSTON — In a press conference yesterday, the City of Houston Police Department announced the launch of its new high-tech Crime Center and Law Enforcement Application to help predict crime activities and provide key information to officers responding to calls. Information Builders, the independent leader in production business intelligence (BI) systems, provided the technology behind its new Law Enforcement Application.

The Crime Center’s team uses WebFOCUS, Information Builders BI solution, along with integration technology from iWay Software as well as a dynamic geographic information system mapping tool from ESRI to enable predictive analysis of crime activity in the city. The crime analysts drill down through the city’s crime data to identify trends which allow the department to reassign officers to hotspot areas to reduce future crime activity. The data analyzed is anywhere from 30 seconds to six hours old.

The BI technology also allows the analysts to provide responding officers with important details such as the history of criminal activity at a particular address and surrounding areas and background information on the residents of the addresses to which they are called. The system also directs officers to people at the scene with first-hand knowledge about alleged crimes.

“Thanks to business intelligence technology from Information Builders, our officers now have much more knowledge about a particular crime or incident than they ever had before,” said Houston police chief Harold Hurtt. “It is our hope that this technology will lead to quicker arrests and speed the time and improve the efficacy of criminal investigations.”

Despite its deep roots in enterprise applications, Information Builders BI technology has also become a well-regarded informational resource in the public center, particularly as a crime fighting tool. The City of Richmond Police Department in Virginia is using a similar BI solution. And many state agencies like Oklahoma, Louisiana, California, and Mississippi use BI to track and prevent fraud.

“With each successful deployment of WebFOCUS by a government agency, we are seeing that BI technology is not something that is relegated to the corporate domain anymore,” said Gerald Cohen, CEO of Information Builders. “Houston’s deployment of crime fighting technology continues the trend of the public sector realizing real benefits with business intelligence.”

