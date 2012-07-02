National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Introduces Recorded Memorial Tribute Program

Washington, DC — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has launched a new Recorded Memorial Tribute Program, designed to share the stories of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. The program provides a special way for all citizens to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. In fact, it encapsulates a well-known quote inscribed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square, “It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived.”

Each Recorded Memorial Tribute, approximately five minutes long, is created by a team of professional recording engineers, researchers, script writers, and voice actors, and will include photographs by Pulitzer Prize winner David H. Kennerly. Additionally, each donor will be recognized at the end of every Tribute. The Tributes contain many defining accomplishments and memorable quotes about an officer—bringing to life each captivating story. Once finished, these Tributes will be housed in the National Law Enforcement Museum, accessible to Museum visitors online and in person when the Museum’s doors open in 2014. There, visitors will gain a greater understanding of the lives lived and sacrifices made by America’s fallen heroes.

“We are thrilled to offer this special opportunity to people across the country to help us document the lives of America’s peace officers in such a unique and lasting way,” said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd. “Never before have Americans had the chance to ensure that stories about a loved one, colleague, neighbor or friend will be preserved for generations and shared with visitors of the National Law Enforcement Museum.”

The Recorded Memorial Tribute Program is not exclusive; all Americans—individuals, businesses, civic groups, and veterans organizations—are encouraged to get involved in helping create these beautiful Tributes to commemorate the service and sacrifice of our nation’s law enforcement officers. Citizens can either fund an entire Tribute or donate to support the Recorded Memorial Tribute Program.

“The Recorded Memorial Tribute Program gives grateful communities, businesses, law enforcement agencies and individual citizens an opportunity to express their appreciation for our officers by supporting an initiative that produces lasting tributes in their honor,” Mr. Floyd said. “What better way to honor America’s fallen officers than to help guarantee their individual stories are told in the nation’s museum about law enforcement?”

To learn more about the Recorded Memorial Tribute Program, visit www.recordedmemorialtribute.com.

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming.

To schedule an interview with Memorial Fund Chairman Craig W. Floyd, contact Steve Groeninger, sgroeninger@nleomf.org.