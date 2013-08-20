TCS Introduces Cyber Security Solution for Public Safety Organizations

ANNAPOLIS, MD, and ANAHEIM, CA Aug., 2013 TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TCS) (NASDAQ: TSYS), a world leader in highly reliable and secure mobile communication technology, today introduced ESPTM Cyber Solutions for Public Safety, a security and protection portfolio developed by TCS¹ team of cyber intelligence and public safety technology experts to meet the specific needs of public safety organizations and the best practices of the industry¹s NG-SEC security guidelines. TCS is both a major contractor for cybersecurity training of defense and military personnel, and a leader in wireless, VoIP and next generation 9-1-1(NG9-1-1) technology.

News Facts: IP-Based Public Safety Infrastructure: As public safety answering points (PSAPs) transition to NG9-1-1, they move from the trusted and hardened telephony to the more open, IP-based infrastructure. New mechanisms for securing this critical infrastructure are needed to ensure network security and uninterrupted availability.

Cyber Attacks Target PSAPs: According to the Department of Homeland Security, multiple jurisdictions report the increasing possibility of attacks targeting public sector IT systems. Dozens of attacks have targeted administrative PSAP lines, tying up systems from receiving legitimate calls.

Similar attacks have occurred against police, ambulance and hospital communications.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Working Groups: The FCC has established three working groups within the Communications, Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council (CSRIC) to specifically investigate cybersecurity issues and their impact on the nation¹s public safety and telecommunications infrastructure.

APCO Whitepaper: The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials

(APCO) issued a security whitepaper outlining the cyber threat and the risk the nation faces if protective actions are not taken.

TCS¹ Cybersecurity for Public Safety: With more than 6,000 PSAPs and approximately 65,000 first responder agencies (police, fire, emergency medical services), there is a growing need for a comprehensive cybersecurity solution to protect this interconnected public-safety infrastructure. The ESPTM Cyber Solutions for Public Safety portfolio applies elite cybersecurity expertise to safeguard critical public safety assets using structured, multi-faceted services and training:

Assess: Identify vulnerabilities exploitable by potential adversaries and recommend countermeasures and corrective actions in order to prevent attacks before they happen.

Protect: Implement protective actions, such as policies, session border controllers, intrusion detection, prevention systems and virus/adware/malware scanners to provide an effective ongoing defense against attacks.

Validate: Provide vulnerability assessments, penetration testing and red teaming to effectively measure the organization¹s security posture.

Monitor: Provide an ongoing, subscription-style service that monitors the application, system and overall organization to identify new and emerging threats and to formulate recommendations for continuous improvement in security posture.

Train: Provide multi-level training for leaders, IT professionals and end users on policies and best practices to ensure a complete, defensive cybersecurity stance.

APCO 2013 attendees can learn more about ESPTM Cyber Solutions and other TCS public safety offerings by visiting booth #1625, August 1821 in Anaheim, California.

ESPTM Cyber Solutions for Public Safety draws from TCS¹ expertise in secure communication technology for wireless carriers and the military, as well as the company¹s leadership in public safety. TCS developed and deployed the first U.S. wireless E9-1-1 solution in 1998 and today supports half of all U.S. wireless E9- 1-1 calls. TCS is recognized as the leading NG9-1-1 company, based on emergency services IP network deployments [ABI Research].

From vulnerability assessment, software engineering and information assurance, to enterprise architecture and cyber malicious activity, TCS¹ Cyber Intelligence Group helps harden high-value entities, systems and networks against cyber threats. TCS provides focused training in the fields of penetration testing, forensics- defense strategies, vulnerability analysis and ethical hacking. TCS brings together many of the brightest minds in cybersecurity as a forum for research, collaboration and offering bestin-class technologies to protect critical networks.

TCS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Drew Morin said: ³As public safety organizations advance legacy 9-1-1 systems to NG9-1-1, the need for cybersecurity has never been more critical. Today¹s technology environment demands a proactive approach to the rising number of threats targeting IT infrastructures of all types. Public safety IT professionals are now realizing that it¹s no longer a question of if their network will become the next victim of a cyber attack, but when. Given the rapid and continuous evolution of threats, TCS has expanded its offering of cybersecurity solutions to address the specific needs of public safety organizations offering protection to those who protect us.²

About TeleCommunication Systems, Inc.

TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TCS) (NASDAQ: TSYS) is a world leader in highly reliable and secure mobile communication technology. TCS infrastructure forms the foundation for market leading solutions in E9-1-1, text messaging, commercial location and deployable wireless communications.

TCS is at the forefront of new mobile cloud computing services providing wireless applications for navigation, hyper-local search, asset tracking, social applications and telematics. Millions of consumers around the world use TCS wireless apps as a fundamental part of their daily lives. Government agencies utilize TCS¹ cyber security expertise, professional services, and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, TCS maintains technical, service and sales offices around the world. To learn more about emerging and innovative wireless technologies, visit www.telecomsys.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based upon TCS¹ current expectations and assumptions that if incorrect would cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Risks include those detailed from time to time in the Company¹s SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012, and on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2013.