Verizon 5G helps turn drone data into actionable insights for responders

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — Drones flying over accident scenes can help give first responders live surveillance shots to better prepare to go in and save people. But when drones collect terabytes of data it can be challenging to organize and share that video quickly and efficiently. That’s where Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and Aerial Applications’ mapping software can help.

Aerial Applications is one of the 15 companies that were chosen to be part of Verizon’s 5G First Responder Lab, which was developed to give innovators access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network to create, test and refine 5G solutions for public safety. Aerial Applications uses drones to live stream photos and videos in the field then runs artificial intelligence to move the information captured into digital 3D maps. With that map, first responders in the field have better awareness of what’s happening around them and it helps command decide where to allocate resources.

“When every second counts, 5G is an extremely interesting and promising technology,” said Joe Sullivan, CEO of Aerial Applications. “It means the difference between using a map and a push pin versus live streaming video to help you send a response team. So picture someone who’s trapped under a tree, we can now actually stay with them through this human-machine teaming process.”

5G’s high bandwidth and throughput are essential for the high density of the depth-sensing video capture needed to create 3D maps in near real-time. Further, 5G’s low latency is needed to triangulate the location of the drone and render the video in real-time.

