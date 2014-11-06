Zetron’s MAX Dispatch Equips Taiwan Fire Agency for the Future

Redmond, WA, U.S.A. (October, 2014) – Zetron, a leading provider of

mission-critical communications solutions worldwide, announced that an

installation of its MAX Dispatch console system localized to Chinese has been

successfully deployed at the Hsinchu County Fire Council (HCCFD) in Hsinchu

County, Taiwan.

MAX Dispatch was chosen because it offers the affordable, next-generation,

IP-based features and functionality the HCCFD was seeking, as well as the

requisite integration to an 18-channel JVC Kenwood NEXEDGE® digital radio network.

The installation, which was completed by the Taiwan-based Zetron reseller Systemcom, is now providing the HCCFD with one of the most advanced and flexible public-safety communications solutions in Asia. As a result of the project’s success, the customer already has plans to expand the system over a LAN/WAN to create a multi-node solution that will allow them to use MAX Dispatch at a second command center.

“MAX Dispatch is an outstanding system that offers powerful expansion and integration capabilities,” says Systemcom Manager of System Applications, William Liao. “It is also delivering many useful new features that are helping to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. The fact that the system’s user interface could be localized to Chinese was a critically important aspect of the project.”

“We are very pleased that we were able to partner with Systemcom to provide the HCCFD with an advanced solution that supports their operations and can expand as their responsibilities grow,” said Zetron Australasia V.P. and General Manager,

Ranjan Bhagat. “This is also an excellent example of how MAX Dispatch can adapt to meet customers’ operational needs and language requirements in non-English speaking countries.”



About Zetron



For over 30 years, Zetron has been providing mission-critical communications solutions to customers in public safety, transportation, utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and business. With offices in the U.S.A., the U.K., Australia, and numerous field locations, Zetron supports a worldwide network of resellers, system integrators and distributors. This gives Zetron a global reach as well as a local presence in the regions it serves. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVC Kenwood Corporation. For more information, visit: www.zetron.com.

